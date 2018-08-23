A Westjet plane lands at the Comox Valley airport on July 31st, 2018. Photo by James Wood/98.9 The Goat/Vista Radio

COMOX, B.C-Despite route cuts announced by Westjet today, the airline won’t be making any major changes for northern Vancouver Island.

The airline is aiming to reducing capacity to meet demands, while aiming to reverse a loss suffered in the first quarter.

The decision by the Alberta-based company affects flights between Calgary, Vancouver and Edmonton, and a number of American routes.

There will also be a reduction of service between Los Angeles and Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Fort McMurray, Winnipeg, and a number of their destinations across the ocean.

A service between Quebec City and Montreal has been shuttered, and there will be a reduction between Halifax, St. Johns, and Sydney.

All service to Mexico City has also been closed down, though travellers will be able to use Aeromexico, a codeshare partner with the airline.

According to Fred Bigelow, the CEO of the Comox Valley Airport, there are no changes being made to locations served by the airline or the service level of Westjet from the airport, despite the cuts in other areas of the company.

“It’s great to be able to provide this kind of service through Westjet and Air Canada,” said Bigelow.

“We service those three hubs, Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton, which really means folks living in the Comox Valley and our catchment area can really go anywhere in the world though one of those hubs.”

However, there will be some minor adjustments made, the biggest being a shift of the Comox to Edmonton flight to earlier in the day.

That switch should be coming in the fall.