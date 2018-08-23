CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C- It’s only been two days since a GoFundMe was started for a family who were victims of a house fire over the weekend, but already the donations have reached close to $7000.00.

On Sunday, August 19th, Hendrick and Catherine Horsthuis lost their home to a fire in the 2200 block of Joanne Drive in Campbell River.

Sherilynn Miller, an employee and colleague of both Hendrick and Catherine, started a GoFundMe to help support the family.

“The school board came together, we were devastated for our colleagues,” said Miller.

“So we banded together in hopes to just collect some gift cards and funds to get their basic needs met – their clothes, their food until they were able to process this loss.”

The GoFundMe raised over $5000.00 on it’s first day, and by this afternoon had reached $6915.00.

“Within 24 hours we made our goal. My heart could just explode,” she said.

“I think the family are feeling so unbelievably overwhelmed with emotion for the kindness, and with gratitude.”

Miller wanted to thank the community for getting to that goal in such a short amount of time.