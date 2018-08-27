POWELL RIVER, B.C. – Plans are in the works for an aviation industrial park at Powell RIver Airport.

The City of Powell River has entered a 99-year lease on a parcel of airport land for an aviation industrial park, which will house maintenance and repair operations, accredited pilot and maintenance technician training programs, and possible aviation manufacturing, according to the City.

City Council accepted the offer to enter into the lease on an 11.5-acre parcel located inside the fence of the airport for $600,000.

The company involved is Gaoshi Holdings (Canada) Ltd., and the offer includes a commitment by the proposed tenant to begin construction within two years and obtain occupancy permits by four years of the commencement of the lease.

If either deadline is not met the City will have the option to buy the lease out at the original price.

The City has committed to providing a 10-year tax revitalization bylaw on the parcel, where taxes will be gradually increased 10 per cent per year until reaching 100 per cent at the end of the period.

A lease is being drafted and negotiated and will be brought back to Council for review and approval in the near future, noted City documents.