COURTENAY, B.C- Filming for a movie featuring Sonic the Hedgehog has been moved further south from the Comox Valley.
Earlier in the summer, the City of Courtenay was approached by the Vancouver Island North Film Commission, and was asked to support a temporary closure of Highway 19 from Cumberland to Buckley Bay over four days in September.
The shut-down would have been from September 10th to 14th, taking place each morning for around three hours. The filming, which was for a car chase scene, had been moved closer to the Valley communities due to planned paving.
However, a new announcement from the province has pushed that filming south once more.
A detour will now be in place along the highway near Bowser from September 10th to 14th
|“Drivers are encouraged to use Highway 19A, the Old Island Highway, between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m., during the filming,” read the provincial notice.
“Traffic control personnel will be along Highway 19 at Cook Creek Road and Horne Lake Road. Roadside signs will be placed along the highway to inform commuters of the road closure and alternate routes.”
Commuters should slow down through the centre of Bowser, and watch out for traffic control personell. The speed through Bowser is 60 kilometres per hour.
“Filming is expected to last one week, but is weather dependent,” read the notice.
“Additional filming could take place on Sept. 18 and 19.”
According to Joan Miller, the head of the commission, film crews will still be staying in the Comox Valley during the work.
The film has a budget of $90 million, and is being directed by Jeff Fowler. It will feature James Marsden, Jim Carrey, Tika Sumpter, and Ben Schwartz.