POWELL RIVER, B.C. – BC Housing is leasing property in Powell River with the intention to build supportive modular housing for the homeless.

And the public is invited to a public information session on Sept. 17 at the Powell River Library to learn more about the project.

The property east of the intersection at Joyce Avenue and Harvie Avenue from the Regional Hospital District Board is being leased to build 40 self-contained studio homes with supports for people at risk of, and experiencing homelessness.

PREP Community Programs and Life Cycle Housing Society have been selected by BC Housing to operate this housing.

PREP will manage the support services and take the lead on general administration. Life Cycle will be responsible for managing the building and property and will advise on tenant relations and housing policy.

Residents will be low-income individuals 19 years old and older, who live in the community, are at risk of homelessness and who need additional support services to maintain housing.

According to a letter from PREP Community Programs president Marlane Christensen and Life Cycle Housing president Frances Ladret, “PREP and Life Cycle will collaborate with local service providers on an assessment process to ensure an appropriate mix of residents.”

There will be a minimum of two staff on-site 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“PREP & Life Cycle look forward to working with many of you as the project takes shape,” the letter notes. “We are honoured by BC Housing’s decision to select a local service provider and we plan to do our absolute best to ensure the project will give residents secure and safe housing and will be an asset to our entire community.”

The studio homes will include shared amenity space, such as a commercial kitchen for learning healthy cooking and other culinary life-skills, as well as laundry facilities. Each home will have a private bathroom and in-suite kitchen. Residents will have access to 24/7 support services, including access to employment and other life-skills training, and health and wellness services.

The development is scheduled for completion in spring 2019.

Info session

BC Housing will lead a Neighbourhood Information Session about the project at the library on Monday, September 17 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Stakeholders are invited to participate.

Anyone who would like to attend but may need transportation assistance can contact PREP ( info@prepsociety.org ) or Life Cycle ( lchouse@uniserve.com ) with details and contact information.