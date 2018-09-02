Written by Tommy Wang/Mycoastnow.com

The transition back to school for students can be stressful for some but there are ways to combat that.

“Engaging in an active and healthy lifestyle will improve your mental health,” said Vancouver Coastal Health’s Medical Health Officer for the Sunshine Coast Dr. Geoff McKee.

“School offers a variety of opportunities for physical activity. Whether it’s team sports or you can choose to walk or bike to school.”

Studies show kids should get at least 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity and should limit their screen times to a maximum of two hours a day.

Police are also asking pedestrians and drivers to be extra careful as students are headed back to school this week.

“It’s good to be aware of your surroundings and be cautious especially if you’re a pedestrian,” said Constable Karen Whitby with the Sunshine Coast RCMP.

“You need to look both ways, follow all the crossing signals and use a crosswalk. You should also try and make eye contact with the driver in case they’re distracted and don’t see you.”

Drivers are being asked to slow down and also make sure not to pass any school buses that have come to a complete stop and have their stop sign out.