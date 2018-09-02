If you are going camping this long weekend, the Conservation Service wants you to adhere to fire bans.

Numerous campfire prohibitions are still in place throughout the province and you will need to check on the rules wherever you’ll be going.

Chris Doyle, deputy chief of the B.C. Conservation Officer Service said some people still don’t seem to have gotten the message.

He said since mid July 70 people have been charged with lighting campfires.

Anyone found in contravention of a fire prohibition may be fined up to 1,150 dollars.

In the meantime, it’s time to get the fruit off your trees and ensure your garbage is bear proof.

Chris Doyle, deputy chief of the B.C. Conservation Officer Service said, up to now, C-O’s haven’t had any issues on Vancouver Island with bears because of the dry weather and a lack of food.

However, he says it may impact some of the berry crops and natural vegetation that wildlife rely on.

Doyle said bears are hungry and working on packing on the pounds before heading into their dens for the winter.

Doyle said people should be taking the fruit off of their trees and protecting their lifestock with electric fencing.

Garbage should be stored in a bear-proof area.

The fine for attracting a bear is 230 dollars.

With files from Sharon Vanhouwe