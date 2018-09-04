COURTENAY, B.C- A man has been charged with arson after a destructive fire on Hornby Island.
According to court records, 25 year old Bridge Shannon Warwick was charged with arson damaging property after a fire destroyed major portions of Hornby Island Community School.
The fire took place on August 26, and police announced it was suspicious shortly after the investigation began.
A person of interest was announced at the same time, and the charge against Warwick was sworn on August 31.
His first appearance was today, for a bail hearing.