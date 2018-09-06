VICTORIA, B.C- Smoke is flowing across British Columbia today.

According to a notice issued by Environment Canada, several large wildfires in the central and northern interior are causing smoky skies around their areas. Increasing wind flow to the south will spread the smoke from those fires south into the rest of the province.

The following communities are impacted by the advisory.

Campbell River

Comox Valley

Duncan

Nanaimo/Parksville

Sunshine Coast – Gibsons to Earls Cove

Sunshine Coast – Saltery Bay to Powell River

North Vancouver Island

A wetter, cooler and breezier pattern towards the end of the work week is expected to improve air quality conditions across the province.

“Stay inside if you have breathing difficulties,” read the bulletin.

“Find an indoor place that’s cool and ventilated. Using an air conditioner that cools and filters air may help. If you open the windows you may let in more polluted air. If your home isn’t air-conditioned, consider going to a public place (library, shopping mall, recreation centre) that is air-conditioned.”