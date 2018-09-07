Coastal sections of BC have received about ten per cent of the average rainfall in July and August combined.

However, September is expected to bring some substantial accumulations of rain, in fact, this weekend could see between 20 and 30 millimetres of precipitation.

With the bone-dry conditions, Environment Canada Meteorologist Matt MacDonald says flooding is not a concern, however, something else is.

“What is more of a concern is all the pollutants that are going to runoff with this new rain,” said MacDonald. “Following any prolonged dry stretch, these pollutants accumulate on the surface and with the first rain, it washes all of it out to sea.”

MacDonald said, “From a fisheries perspective, all those shellfish tend to pick up those toxins as well.”

For anyone who is planning on going fishing for shellfish, check out the shellfish guide here.