POWELL RIVER, B.C- Two power outages in Powell River are affecting more than 1500 B.C Hydro customers.

According to an outages map from the B.C Hydro website, an “equipment failure” along the Sunshine Coast Highway took power out at around 9:30 this morning.

The outages stretch from near McCaughlin Road to Saltry Bay, hydro estimates power to be back on by 6:00 p.m tonight.

Another outage near at Fats Crescent, the cause of which is unknown at this time, is affecting five customers in the area.

We will update as information becomes available.