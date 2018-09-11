PORT ALICE, B.C. – The post office, Scotiabank and Clark Drive have been shut down in Port Alice due to an undisclosed emergency situation.

A post detailing what was going on was made at around 4:00 p.m. on the Port Alice Emergency Facebook page.

Residents were asked to avoid the areas and respect police or fire lines.

Other social media posts have suggested that a “mail bomb” exploded, sending one man to hospital.

However, emergency officials or the RCMP have not confirmed this.

Information will be updated as it becomes available.

Photo caption: An image of the Port Alice post office, courtesy Google Maps.