POWELL RIVER, B.C. – The RCMP in Powell River is investigating a hit-and-run that happened this week.

In a release, Sergeant Kevin Day said the incident was reported on Tuesday, September 11th at around 8:00 a.m.

The hit-and-run happened along Franklin Avenue in Powell River, between Field Street and Glacier Street.

A 17-year-old reported that he was walking along the strip when a driver in a mid-90s brown Ford van, possibly an Astrovan, revved the car’s engine and drove directly towards him.

The victim jumped out of the way but the side mirror clipped his elbow, resulting in minor injuries. The driver of the van is described as a Caucasian in his 20s to 30s.

BREAK AND ENTERS

Day’s report also noted some cases of break-and-enter on the detachment’s radar.

Storage sheds were broken into in the alleyway behind West Coast Furniture and Personal Touch Flooring at 4801 Joyce Avenue.

The break-ins were said to have happened over the September long weekend. Various tools and an Ichiro baseball jersey were stolen.

On September 10th, the RCMP attended to a break-in at a residence on the 6200 block of Columbia Street in Powell River.

Cash was taken, as well as six women’s watches, a necklace, and an antique cigarette book with cards inside that depict planes.

THEFTS

On September 6th, police received word that welding cable, welding plates and stereo speakers were stolen from River City Auto Sales on Duncan Street.

That same day, police got a report at around 2:15 p.m. that about 300 feet of welding cable was stolen from the Aero Machine Shop at 7327 Duncan Street.

An unknown male was seen riding away from the store on a bike. Day described the male as ‘scrawny’ with a black hoodie.

Police were notified on September 11th of a theft from a work truck parked at the Tla’amin log dump, near Second Beach in Powell River.

The theft occurred sometime since Friday, September 7th. Stolen items included numerous tools, wrenches, and grinders. Most tools were of the Master Craft brand.

About 100 feet of welding cable was also stolen.

On September 12th, police were notified that a commercial trailer parked in the lot at City Transfer on Duncan Street had been entered and items were taken from it.

Day said that at around 5:00 a.m. witnesses saw three male youths leaving the City Transfer Yard, one on a bike and the other two on foot.

When the males saw the witness, they took off south down Duncan Street.

The males then returned to the area, hanging out around the Ford dealership on Duncan Street. At 6:00 a.m., the theft was discovered. Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with further details about any of these incidents is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or the Powell River RCMP at (604) 485-6255.