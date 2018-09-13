POWELL RIVER, B.C. – Powell River’s own Townsite Brewing was on the receiving end of national accolades on Wednesday.

The brewery walked away with a win in the ‘Processor’ category at The Laurel Gala held at the Pinnacle Harbourfront Hotel in Vancouver.

The gala was held yesterday at the Pinnacle Harbourfront Hotel where the Economic Development and Employability Network (RDÉE Canada) highlighted the excellence of Francophone entrepreneurs working in official language minority communities in Canada.

Michelle Zutz, Townsite’s co-owner and director of sales, accepted the award on behalf of the company.

“I was incredibly honoured to be able to accept this award on behalf of Townsite Brewing and have the opportunity to meet and raise a glass with some amazing entrepreneurs from across the country,” Zutz said.

Les Lauriers de la PME is an entrepreneurial excellence recognition competition for French-speaking and Acadian small and medium-sized enterprises based outside Quebec.

The contest aims to show the contribution of these companies to their community and to the Canadian economy, as well as the added value of French in business.

More than 200 companies from across Canada were nominated this year.

Awards were presented in the categories of:

– Service Business: Le Chez-nous Co-operative Wellington, PEI.

– Processing Business: Townsite Brewing Inc. Powell River, BC

– Retail Business: Singer LeBlanc Caraquet, NB.

– Business Managed by a Young Person: La Ferme Terre partagée from Rogersville, NB

– Business Managed by an Immigrant Entrepreneur: Novhäus from Edmonton, AB