VICTORIA, B.C. – The provincial government is inviting residents to share their thoughts and priorities on the 2019 B.C. budget.

The Budget 2019 consultation paper has been released.

A survey will be made available online on September 17th, and an all-party Select Standing Committee on Finance and Government Services will be hosting a series of public consultations across B.C.

The consultation asks residents to share their views on how the government can best support a diverse and sustainable economy, while maintaining a balanced budget that invests in the people of British Columbia.

Residents can share their thoughts by taking the online survey, submitting a written statement or by attending one of the public meetings. Submissions need to be in by October 15, 2018 to be included in the process.

The Budget 2019 consultation paper can be viewed here.

The online survey can be accessed via this link. It will be available to complete starting Monday, September 17th.