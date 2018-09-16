Story by James Wood, MyPowellRiverNow.com

POWELL RIVER, B.C. – The slate is set for the municipal elections across the Powell River area this year.

The following candidates are seeking office in communities across the north end of the Sunshine Coast.

Ron Woznow made his intentions known in January that he would be taking on incumbent mayor Dave Formosa.

Fomosa, who was elected by acclamation in 2014, will also face Glenn Holstine.

The candidates for Powell River City Council (six positions available) are as follows:

-William Ashworth

-Wayne Brewer

-George Doubt

-Allan Drummond

-Cindy Elliott

-Kelli Gallagher

-Maggie Hathaway

-Carole Ann Leishman

-Terry Noreault

-Jim Palm

-Art Richards

-Rob Southcott

-Roger Whittaker

-Sharon Wright

Candidates for School District 47 School Board Trustee (five positions available):

-Russell Brewer

-Dale Lawson

-Troy Marshall

-Aaron Reid

-Doug Skinner

-Paula Stewart

-Peter Taylor

-Jack Timothy

Candidates for qathet Regional District (five positions available, plus two appointed

municipal directors appointed by City of Powell River):

Electoral Area A:

-Patrick Brabazon

-Mark Johnston

-Denise Smith

Electoral Area B:

-Mark Gisborne

-Janet May

-Alan Rebane

Electoral Area C:

-Clayton Brander

-Robert Higgin

-Connie Keiver

Electoral Area D:

-Sandy McCormick

Electoral Area E:

-Merrick Anderson

-Andrew Fall

Note: this information is drawn from provincial and local databases, which are subject to change. We will update the list as necessary.