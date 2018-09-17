VICTORIA, B.C- The provincial government is going to allow campfires across the West Coast to be lit again tomorrow.

According to an announcement from Victoria, all open burning will be allowed once again through the Coastal Fire Centre jurisdiction. The decision is tied to recent rainfall and cool temperatures, which have knocked down the wildfire risk in the area.

“All open fires will be permitted, along with the use of tiki torches, burn barrels, fireworks, sky lanterns and binary exploding targets,” read the announcement.

“People undertaking any open burning should use caution and be aware of local conditions that might impact their ability to burn safely and control their open fires.”

Residents of the area should still check with their local governments before lighting any fires, of any size.

“Anyone lighting a larger Category 3 fire must first obtain a burn registration number by calling 1 888 797-1717,” read the announcement.

“A Category 3 fire is a fire that burns material more than two metres high or three metres wide, or stubble or grass over 2,000 square metres, or more than two piles of any size.”

Anyone lighting an open fire has to comply with the province’s legislation on air-quality control. The following precautions are urged.

Ensure that enough people, water and tools are on hand to control the fire and stop it escaping.

Do not burn in windy conditions. The weather can change quickly and wind may carry embers to other combustible material and start new fires.

Create a fire guard around the planned fire site by clearing away twigs, grass, leaves and other combustible material right down to the soil.

Never leave a fire unattended.

Make sure that your fire is fully extinguished and the ashes are cold to the touch before leaving the area for any length of time.

The Coastal Fire Centre covers the area west of the height of land on the Coast Mountain Range from the U.S.-Canada border at Manning Park, including Tweedsmuir South Provincial Park in the North, the Sunshine Coast, the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands and Haida Gwaii.