Story by Twila Amato, MyPowellRiverNow.com

POWELL RIVER, B.C. – Powell River’s Gitta May Nielsen made it to the finals for The Shot, a Canadian televised singing competition.

Nielsen is one of the show’s season 6 Top 10 finalists. After an “intense” audition process, she says she’s very honoured and humbled to make the cut, meet industry heavyweights along the way, and learn more about launching a long-term music career.

“MADE (the non-profit organization that produces The Shot) really, really focuses on artists’ development. It’s not about production, although they do put you in that. But it’s more about developing the artists… and giving them the tools they need to go forward with a career in music.”

When asked if she would like to stay in Powell River or move somewhere else, this is what she said:

“The opportunity is there, but I am considering going to Toronto for a year. Resources are a bit more readily available there.”

Nielsen will perform on the show’s grand finale on September 29th, where audience members can vote for their favourite contestant. Voting is now open via this link, and will close on showcase day at 8:00 PM.