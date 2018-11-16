COURTENAY, B.C- Troy Hardy wants a full trial.

Hardy surrendered to police in Victoria earlier this month, after being charged with several offences by the Courtenay RCMP. Those included forcible confinement, sexual assault, assault, and uttering threats.

The incident which resulted in the charges took place on October 27, according to Hardy’s alleged victim.

News reports have indicated the incident took place in Courtenay.

Hardy turned himself in in Victoria on November 5, and his court case has been progressing since that point.

November 15th was the latest appearance for Hardy, who remains in custody and was brought into the courtroom via video link.

Clad in an orange jumpsuit, Hardy was asked to move further into the frame prior to the court session getting underway, and unintentionally banged his head on the telephone inside the prison’s videoconference unit.

After he was in the right spot, the discussion got underway.

A lawyer appearing as an agent for Hardy’s lawyer, Jordan Watt, handled the case this morning. He informed the judge that Hardy wished to enter a guilty plea to one of his charges, which was driving while prohibited.

The facts of the charge were read out in court. Hardy had been pulled over by an officer of the Comox Valley RCMP on August 28th, while traveling at a high rate of speed in a pickup truck.

After getting pulled over, he got out of the vehicle with his hands up and told the officer to take him to jail. There was also an odour of liquor on his breath.

In a joint submission, both the Crown and Hardy’s defense asked for 60 days in jail and a two-year driving prohibition, which was agreed to by the judge.

The rest of Hardy’s charges have been put over until November 22nd, as he is opting for a trial by judge and jury. The next appearance will be to determine a date for the start of that trial process.