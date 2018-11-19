OTTAWA, ON – While shopping for your Black Friday deals you may see a new face on your $10 bill.

Starting today, Viola Desmond will be the first Canadian woman to appear on Canadian currency.

Desmond was arrested in 1946 when she sat and refused to leave a whites-only section of a movie theatre in New Glasgow, Nova Scotia.

Her sister calls it “a giant step forward”.

Desmond was born July 6, 1914 in the Halifax Regional Municipality. She passed away at age 50 on February 7, 1965.

She was posthumously pardoned in 2010. Hers was the first posthumous pardon to be granted in Canada.