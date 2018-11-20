Name-brand prescriptions driving up costs for Canadians

The cost for prescription drugs is getting more expensive in Canada.

According to a Canadian Institute for Health report, each Canadian will spend nearly 7-thousand dollars on medication either through coverage or out of pocket this year. Experts say the drive in cost comes from the hefty price tag of name-brand drugs as generic brands aren’t as widely available.

LNG project to provide economic boost and new jobs in Western Canada

BC’s proposed LNG facility is expected to come with a major economic boost for the province.

Analysts predict the economic benefit should start growing when construction begins on the project next year. Experts say the facility will also provide jobs for oil patch workers who are laid off in Alberta. The $40 billion project includes a terminal on BC coast as well as pipeline infrastructure across the province.

Four dead, including suspect, in Chicago hospital shooting

What started as an argument turned into a deadly shooting at a Chicago hospital.

According to police, a gunman killed a pharmacist, a doctor and an officer in the shooting yesterday. He was also discovered dead by police.

Federal Tory Leader says no to handgun ban, focuses on illegal weapons

Andrew Scheer says he’s not in support of an outright handgun ban in Canada.

The Conservative Leader says he’d rather give police the tools to focus on criminals who use illegal weapons. Scheer says a gun ban penalizes people who are law-abiding citizens. He’ll be laying out more of his federal plans during a meeting in BC today.

Health Canada reviewing tobacco control program as smoker rates spike

As the number of smokers in Canada increases, Health Canada is trying to find out why.

CBC reports the government branch is reviewing its Federal Tobacco Control Strategy, which ran for 16 years and cost millions of dollars. This comes as the number of smokers spiked in the last few years by 13 per cent.