A tourist walks by the Little River ferry terminal in Comox on October 7th, 2018. Photo by James Wood/98.9 The Goat/Vista Radio

LITTLE RIVER, B.C- Ferry service between Comox and Powell River is going to be delayed this morning.

According to BC Ferries, the Salish Raven is currently operating around 45 minutes behind schedule, due to the ship experiencing a problem with the forward thruster.

The ferry service has said the issue has been addressed by engineers.

“We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of this delay,” read the service notice for the vessel.

“We request that customers with reservations check in at the terminals in accordance with the scheduled sailing times, to maintain their reserved status.”

A schedule for the ferry can be found here: https://www.bcferries.com/schedules/mainland/copr-current.php