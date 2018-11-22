POWELL RIVER, B.C. – The Powell River Kings needed something positive to happen Wednesday night at Hap Parker Arena.

They got what they were looking for against the visiting Alberni Valley Bulldogs.

The Kings snapped a four-game losing skid with a 3-0 win over the Bulldogs.

Mitchell Williams’ goal at the 8:37 mark of the second period, which put the Kings up 1-0, stood up as the game winner.

Goals 1:32 apart by Ryan Brushett (his 15th of the campaign) and Ethan Schmidt just past the midway mark of the final frame gave the home team some breathing room.

Goaltender Mitch Adamyk was outstanding throughout, stopping all 33 shots he faced to post his first shutout of the season.

The Kings are 4-9 so far in November, and even with the brutal month they’ve been experiencing, the local junior As are still above .500 at 14-12, and are still in the mix in the BCHL’s Island Division.

They sit second in the division, seven points back of the front-running Victoria Grizzlies and four points up on the third-place Nanaimo Clippers.

The Bulldogs are fourth with an underwhelming 9-17-1 mark, followed by the cellar-dwelling Cowichan Valley Capitals at 6-16-3-1.

ICE CHIPS: Next up for the Kings is back-to-back home games this weekend at the Hap against Cowichan Valley.

Saturday’s game starts at 7:00 p.m. Sunday’s game has a 5:00 p.m. opening puck drop.

Brushett is in a three-way tie for sixth in league scoring with 33 points (15G-18A).