POWELL RIVER, B.C- Allan Drummond wants to overturn the results for Powell River’s city council election.

Drummond has filed a court action against the City of Powell River, alleging that the election of councillors should be declared invalid for not having been conducted in accordance with the provincial Elections Act. He is not challenging the validity of the election for Powell River’s mayor or school board.

Drummond lost to new council member George Doubt by two votes in October’s elections. Doubt had gathered 1766 votes, ahead of Drummond by two.

“As Chief Election Officer, I will be responding to the petition as required by law and will refrain from commenting on the matter while it is before the Court,” said Chris Jackson, Powell River’s chief electoral officer.

Court records indicate the matter was first discussed on November 20th in Powell River, with a second appearance on November 21st.

According to comments made by Drummond to the Powell River Peak, Drummond found six irregularities in voting registers, with voters from outside municipal boundaries casting ballots.

He told the paper that one possibility could be a by-election between him and Doubt.

The MyPowellRiverNow.com newsroom has reached out to the municipal government for the matter’s next court date.