POWELL RIVER, B.C- Two Powell River residents opposed to the Trans Mountain Pipeline have been sent to jail.

Jo Ann Murray and Ron Berezan were among five people sentenced after protesting at a blockade of the Trans Mountain Pipeline in Burnaby in May.

According to a news release from Protect the Inlet, Berezan and Murray both were sentenced to seven days in jail, and taken into custody immediately.

Berezan later wrote about the sentencing to his Facebook page,

“Judge Affleck sentenced 3 of us to 7 days jail time with the option of doing that continuously or intermittently,” wrote Berezan.

“Jo and Judith chose to do their time all at once. I chose an intermittent sentence and will serve two days a week in Powell River at the RCMP starting this coming Monday. Danika Dinsmore was given a Conditional Sentence” of one week house arrest and 150 hours of community service. Both of these are new outcomes for TMX arrestees and will be precedents for those to come.”

He also praised his lawyer, Martin Peters.

“I am grateful to him and proud of my fellow arrestees and all those who are acting with fierce love for the planet and for people. We can all be part of this emerging “ Great Work” in so many different ways. Big gratitude to the indigenous people of this land and beyond who are leading the way!”

Construction of the pipeline is currently stalled.