VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C- A strong weather system is moving along the West Coast.

According to Environment Canada, a series of intense November impulses will arrive on the BC South Coast beginning Sunday night.

Strong winds will be the main threat especially for areas adjacent to the Strait of Georgia, and the west coast of Vancouver Island.

Rain at times heavy will begin on the outer coast Sunday night and over the Lower Mainland early Monday morning.

Rainfall totals are unclear, though there are areas of Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland at risk of rainfall warnings.

An unstable onshore flow on Tuesday could result in scattered thunderstorms for coastal B.C.

The weather advisory is in place for the following areas.

East Vancouver Island – Courtenay to Campbell River

East Vancouver Island – Duncan to Nanaimo

East Vancouver Island – Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay

Sunshine Coast – Gibsons to Earls Cove

Sunshine Coast – Saltery Bay to Powell River

On Northern Vancouver Island, a wind warning has been issued.

“A frontal system currently over Haida Gwaii will continue to produce strong southeast winds to the coastal regions of the North and Central Coast tonight,” read a statement from Environment Canada.

“A second, more intense front will approach the North Coast Sunday morning. Southeast winds over exposed coastal areas of North Vancouver Island and Haida Gwaii will continue to strengthen on Sunday and reach a peak speed of 90 km/h gusting to 110 Sunday evening. These winds are expected to ease below warning criteria early Monday morning.”

Damage to buildings, such as scattered shingles and windows, may occur. Loose objects may also be tossed by the wind, causing injury or damage.