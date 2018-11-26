VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C. – A television series that used Myra Falls as a filming location has wrapped filming for the year, according to Jason Momoa’s social media page.

The upcoming series titled “See” takes place in a dystopian future where everyone is blind. That all changes when a set of twins that can see is born.

The show features the “Aquaman” actor and Alfre Woodard.

Momoa revealed in an Instagram post on November 25th that filming had wrapped for 2018.

He also announced the launch of a new YouTube channel, promoting his upcoming action film “Aquaman”, set to hit theatres next month.

Vancouver Island North Film commissioner Joan Miller could not confirm that production had wrapped for the year, but she did say it’s been a “good year” for film projects on the island.

The MyPowellRiverNow.com newsroom has reached out to the production company for further comment.