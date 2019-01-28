Truck driver week-long hearing ahead of sentencing for Humboldt Broncos crash

Today the five-day sentencing hearing starts for the truck driver behind the Humboldt Broncos crash.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu pleaded guilty to 29 charges related to the deaths of 16 and dozens of injured caused by his actions last April. He will now hear from all the families affected by this deadly crash before the judge hands down his sentence.

Tough work ahead for Justin Trudeau as Parliament resumes

Justin Trudeau is facing some hot button issues as Parliament gets back to work today.

With the election looming, the PM is already taking fire from Tory opposition Andrew Scheer who is criticizing federal overspending and Ottawa’s dealings with China. Canadian Ambassador John McCallum was recently fired by Trudeau after he suggested Huawei’s CFO had legal cause to escape extradition to the US.

Ottawa no longer allows financial demands in piracy letters

Canadian pirates will no longer get notices demanding cash for their illegal activities.

The feds have stopped copyright holders from threatening legal action against Canadians who illegally download movies, TV shows, music and games. Canadians were never on the hook to pay demanded fees when these notices were sent out, but critics say many have paid out anyways to avoid threatened legal action.

Senior Canadians willing to work part-time during retirement

Facing financial struggles, a majority of Canada’s retiring baby-boomers would still work part-time.

According to CBC News a recent survey of senior Canadians found many were willing to take on part-time duties including mentoring to allow them to transition into retirement. However, only 30 per cent found their current employers are willing to offer this semi-retired option.

Brazil dam collapse death toll climbs, hundreds still missing

Dozens are dead and hundreds are still missing after a dam burst in Brazil.

Authorities report 58 people have been discovered dead after a dam holding back iron ore waste collapsed on Friday. Local reports suggest there was no warning before the structure gave way. Search efforts were temporarily put on hold Sunday over fears a second dam would fail.