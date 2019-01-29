CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C- Police in Campbell River are investigating after a woman was allegedly injured by her former partner on Saturday.

According to a statement from the Campbell River detachment, officers responded to a call on Holm Road on the afternoon of January 26th, where a 64 year old woman was being attacked by a man with hammers.

Neighbours and witnesses intervened in the attack, and provided first aid while keeping the man at bay until police arrived.

“The couple had been recently separated but were in communication for medical reasons,” read the police statement.

“They had an argument the day before and on this day the man attended her residence. He entered the residence and struck her multiple times with a hammer. She managed to escape out of the house where she called out for help. Witnesses quickly came to her aid and stopped the assault.”

86 year old William Cook of Campbell River has now been charged with aggravated assault, and assault with a weapon.

“Cook remains in custody and will be undergoing a court ordered mental health assessment,” read the statement.

“His next court appearance is scheduled after the report is complete.”

The detachment’s major crime unit is overseeing the investigation, which is still ongoing. The street crimes unit is taking the lead, assisted by their forensics section, domestic violence unit, and Victim Services.