CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C- A man from Campbell River is in police custody after an incident in the Beaver Lodge Lands on Monday morning.

According to the Campbell River RCMP, an off duty officer was riding a bike with his dog in the Beaver Lodge lands on Monday when he passed a man who was also walking his dog towards the south Dogwood parking lot.

When the officer got to the parking lot, he could hear the other man calling for his dog, and went back into the trails to help the man look.

A 55 year old Campbell River man was arrested without incident after he allegedly pointed a hand gun at an off duty officer in Beaver Lodge Lands in Campbell River on Monday morning.

“At this point the officer met the man who was enraged about his dog that had just gone missing,” read a statement from the detachment.

“The officer said he was there to help but instead the man allegedly pulled out a pistol and pointed it at the officer. The officer was able to get himself out of the situation and immediately called 911.”

A coordinated response between the off duty officer, officers on duty, and 911 dispatch led to a quick stop and safe arrest of the man, without incident.

55 year old Tony Green of Campbell River remains in police custody, and a hand gun and ammunition was seized from the car he was driving.

Coordinated response between the off duty officer, 911 and officers on duty, controlled the situation where the man was quickly stopped and safely arrested without incident. Tony Green was arrested and remains in police custody. A hand gun and ammunition were seized from the car he was driving.

“A search warrant has been executed at Green’s home to further the investigation.” said Corporal. Vlooswyk of the Campbell River RCMP.

“A very large quantity of firearms of various descriptions and rounds of ammunition have been located, the exact number is not yet known. We will be continuing the search at the residence for another day or more.”

Green appeared in court today, facing six charges. Those include pointing a firearm, possession dangerous to public, carry a concealed weapon and unauthorized possession.

He has been held in custody.

Police expect more charges as they continue to search his home.

His next court date is this Friday.