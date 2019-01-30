CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C- A man who is said to have pointed a hand gun at an off-duty RCMP officer wasn’t known to police.

According to the Campbell River RCMP, an off duty officer was riding a bike with his dog in the Beaver Lodge lands on Monday when he passed a man who was also walking his dog towards the south Dogwood parking lot.

When the officer got to the parking lot, he could hear the other man calling for his dog, and went back into the trails to help the man look.

When he met the man, he was enraged about his dog, who had just gone missing.

“The officer said he was there to help but instead the man allegedly pulled out a pistol and pointed it at the officer,” read a statement from the detachment.

“The officer was able to get himself out of the situation and immediately called 911.”

55 year old Tony Green of Campbell River remains in police custody, and a hand gun and ammunition was seized from the car he was driving.

Officers have been searching his home, and have said a “very large” amount of firearms have been found at the residence, as well as ammunition.

He appeared in court on Tuesday, and is facing six charges including carrying a concealed weapon and unauthorized possession. He was held in custody after that appearance.

According to Corporal Ron Vlooswyk, spokesperson for the detachment, Green wasn’t known to local police. A search of Green in the provincial court system does not show any previous criminal charges in Campbell River.

Additionally, officers aren’t looking at any mental health aspects to the incident.

Once the search of Green’s home is finished, Vlooswyk indicated that all the firearms would be taken over to the detachment, with photographs released afterwards.

There is still no explanation of why Green became so angry, and officers are looking into his background to find out more about him.

As for the missing dog, it was found.

“The dog came out pretty much immediately, and that may have de-escalated the situation,” said Vlooswyk.

“We’re pretty thankful that it turned out the way that it was, and of course, having an off-duty officer who was thinking on his feet, we were able to put an end to this real quick.”

His next court date is this Friday.