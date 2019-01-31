NDP MLA sitting in Nanaimo once again

The NDP is keeping its grip on the province ahead of budget discussions.

Former Federal NDP MP Sheila Malcolmson has won the provincial seat in Nanaimo. The win means the NDP and Green Party will jointly stay one seat ahead of the Liberals. The Nanaimo spot was vacated by former NDP MLA Leonard Krog when he became mayor of the city.

Notley opening tap on crude, says long-term access solution in the works

Alberta is slowly allowing crude production to ramp up again, but a major problem still remains.

Rachel Notley announced the production cut last year to deal with a major crude price difference between the US and Canada. Prices are getting better, but producers are worried the lack of pipeline capacity limiting market access will just cause more issues again. Notley says they’re working on a long-term solution.

Trucking officials call for Ottawa to prioritize electronic logbooks

Canadian trucking officials are calling for more oversight on the industry.

Officials are pushing Ottawa to make electronic logbooks mandatory. Trucking experts say these logs are hard to alter, which means drivers can’t push fatigue limits and become a safety issue. However, critics say electronic logbooks could actually lead to more dangerous driving practices as truckers race against the clock.

NATO puts support behind Canada in China tension

NATO is now weighing in on China’s arrest of two former Canadian diplomats.

The chief of the international alliance says China must listen to Canada’s concerns and treat the detained men fairly. Both were detained last year, shortly after Canadian authorities arrested Huawei’s CFO in what the feds believe was direct retaliation.

Ottawa says no to ‘War Lord’ label on Putin

Ottawa does not believe Vladimir Putin is a war criminal.

A request from a Conservative MP to give the Russian President the dubious label was recent rejected by the feds. The MP was supporting a petition which also called for Putin be referred to the International Criminal Court for undermining rules-based international order.

Experts suggest Prairies are colder than the North Pole

Canada’s prairies are currently one the coldest places on earth.

According to Global News, the prairies have dipped further than the icy North Pole temperatures and are only 30 degrees warmer than the low forecast for Mars. The arctic chill has caused massive issues in the US Midwest, shutting down various public services and leading to the death of a dozen people.