POWELL RIVER, B.C. – Snow is coming to Powell River starting on Sunday.

Environment Canada issued an alert for Gibsons to Earls Cove and Saltery Bay to Powell River. According to the agency, five to 10 centimetres of snow is expected in the areas.

The snow will then peter off to scattered flurries in the evening.

Environment Canada also advises travellers to be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and to adjust driving accordingly. Visibility may be reduced due to the snow.