POWELL RIVER, B.C. – Thieves broke into a home in Powell River and made off with $130 worth of liquor last weekend.

On Feb. 2, police responded to a report of a break-and-enter at a residence in the 8600 block of Craig Road.

Sometime between Jan. 30 and Feb. 2, someone broke in to the house and stole the alcohol.

Two windows by the front door were broken to make entry in to the residence.

From Jan. 31 to Feb. 5, Powell River RCMP responded to 69 calls for service including six thefts, two assaults, two cases of mischief, and two reports of break and enter.

Theft of Bike

On Feb. 3 at about 1:29 a.m., police responded to a bike theft in the 4400 block of Joyce Avenue.

About 15 minutes earlier, a black Whisper 905 electric bike was stolen from the front porch of a residence.

The bike is valued at about $1700.

This matter is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to contact the Powell River RCMP or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bccrimestoppers.com.

Callers will remain anonymous.