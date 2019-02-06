EAST VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C- Bitterly cold winds and snow are on their way to the South Coast.

According to Environment Canada, the current cold, clear and calm conditions that have been in place across the coast this week will be changing on Thursday. An “Arctic blast” of cold air will give snow to most of the South Coast by Thursday night, with most areas getting a few centimetres by late Friday.

However, there is potential for much more snow over some areas, with eastern Vancouver Island, inland Vancouver Island, the Fraser Valley, and the Greater Victoria area being favoured.

The snows are expected to ease Friday night, as “bitterly cold” outflow winds come from the mainland inlets and valleys. The outflow will be strongest over Howe Sound/Whistler, the Fraser Valley, Greater Victoria, and southern Gulf Islands.

Snowfall warnings and Arctic outflow warnings will be issued as forecasts are refined. The following areas are covered by the current special weather statement.