"Love Bomb" is based on a high-profile trafficking case in BC from recent years. Photo courtesy of Shameless Hussy Productions.

POWELL RIVER, B.C. – A touring musical is making a stop in Powell River.

“Love Bomb” will have a showing in Powell River’s Max Cameron Theatre this Monday. It is a story of a mother on a quest to find her missing daughter.

“She (the mother) sees a YouTube video and it’s a clue to where her daughter is, so she tracks down the singer to a dingy bar in Prince George and she gets her to sing the song (from the musical),” director Renee Iaci said.

The play first had its world premiere at Vancouver’s Firehall Arts Centre in 2015. With 12 original songs, the story unfolds in a linear fashion, with the mother and the audience finding out more about the daughter at the same time.

The story is fictional, but the details are based on a high-profile human trafficking case in B.C. According to Iaci, they collaborated with the Vancouver Police Department when they were first writing and producing the show.

“At the time we were creating the show, we worked with the lead investigator and the Crown counsel and we got the testimonies of the victims of the case.”

“We meant it to be purely entertainment, but we had no idea that the police would want to involved.”

Iaci said an RCMP officer saw the production in Vancouver, who encouraged the theatre company to tour the show not just in communities, but to schools to help raise awareness on human trafficking.

The tour is currently sponsored by the RC MP, and has made stops in Courtenay, Port Hardy, Port McNeill, Alert Bay, and Gold River. Officers as well as victim services workers come to each show for the talkback.

Monday’s show is free of chrage. Curtains open at 7:00 p.m.