The TSX is benefiting from a boost in the energy sector this morning. The boom comes as OPEC kicked off production cuts, which are helping crude prices rise. The price of US crude is up to 53.20 a barrel.

The TSX is up 47 points to 15,616 and across the border the Dow is up 283 points to 25,336. The Wall Street boost comes as US officials continue negotiations with China to avoid an ongoing tariff battle. Investors are also feeling more optimistic as a tentative deal to avoid another US government shutdown has been reached and is waiting on Donald Trump’s approval.

The Loonie is gaining to 75.41 cents US.