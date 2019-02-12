POWELL RIVER, B.C- Transit is shut down in Powell River this evening.

The South Coast is still dealing with a winter storm system that has dropped snow across Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast, with Powell River schools getting closed earlier today.

Now, transit service within the region is cancelled until further notice due to the weather.

The Powell River Peak is also reporting that the Canadian tire has run out of salt and snow shovels, with no new stock guaranteed. The city’s recreation complex is also closed, with all programs cancelled for the evening.

The storm system is expected to taper off this evening, and the regional forecast is sunny tomorrow, with an eventual warm up to 6 degrees by Friday.