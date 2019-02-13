POWELL RIVER, B.C- Schools in Powell River won’t be open tomorrow.

According to School District 47, road conditions are expected to remain marginal tomorrow. School buses won’t be able to safely operate, and students will not be able to safely walk to school.

Given those conditions, all of the district’s schools and facilities will be closed to students and staff tomorrow.

The Henderson after school program will also be closed for the rest of the week, given the anticipated snowfall.

Assumption School is also closed.