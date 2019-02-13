The sunrise over Comox Bay is pictured on January 10th, 2019. Photo by James Wood/98.9 The Goat/Vista Radio

VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C- A snowfall warning which had been in place for the last two days has been lifted today.

According to Environment Canada, there is no snow in the forecast between Campbell River and the Comox Valley in the next two days, as well as Powell River. That comes after days of heavy snowfall, which disrupted services and cancelled schools across the region.

However, there is a high chance of showers and flurries on Friday.

Highways in those areas also appear to be mostly clear, with some experiencing a mix of black ice, slush, and compact snow in different stretches of road. Drivers should continue to take caution this morning.