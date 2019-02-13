POWELL RIVER, B.C. – Powell River RCMP are reporting that a significant number of items valued in excess of $20,000 have been stolen from a BC Hydro substation.

While police responded to the report of a break-and-enter at the substation just after 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, it is believed that between Feb. 9 and 12, someone cut the lock of the compound and broke into a workshop on the property, located on the pole line between Powell River General Hospital and Timberlane Park.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Powell River RCMP or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bccrimestoppers.com. Callers will remain anonymous.

From Feb. 7 to 13, Powell River responded to 86 total calls for service including three thefts, three assaults, and three incidents of impaired driving.

Theft of Mail

Powell River RCMP are investigating after a man walked up to the door of a home, snatched mail from its mailbox and left on Monday morning.

The mail theft incident at the 4500 block of Michigan Avenue happened at about nine o’clock in the morning on Feb. 11.

A video of the suspect was provided to police, but due to the video quality no positive identification could be made.

The RCMP are reminding residents to check and empty their mail boxes every day, and to try and have any packages delivered when they are at home or to their office, to prevent mail and package theft.

Impaired driver

A woman is facing impaired driving charges after RCMP stopped a vehicle that she was driving in Powell River on Tuesday night.

At roughly 9:40 p.m. on Feb. 12, police stopped a vehicle heading southbound on Marine Avenue.

While speaking to the 35-year-old female driver, Police detected signs of impairment.

The driver was arrested and a drug impairment test was completed.

She may be facing charges of impaired driving as this matter is still under investigation by police.