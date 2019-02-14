Canadians need more time off when recovering from sickness or injury: report

Many Canadians don’t feel they’re getting enough sick leave time.

A government survey reportedly found nearly half of Canadians felt they needed much longer than the current 15-week limit offered under EI. Some workers said they needed 30 weeks or even a year before they were able to return. Advocates are calling for a revamp of the EI system to allow for more sick leave.

EC releases newest weather app WeatherCAN

Do you need a reliable weather forecast?

Environment Canada finally has an app for that. The weather service is officially rolling out WeatherCAN for handheld devices. Meteorologist Ria Alsen says the app alerts you right away to watches and warnings.

“So if a message comes out for your region you’ll hear an audible tone,” says Alsen. “You can go to the app and just check out the details that we’ve issued.”

You can find the app now on the Google Play and Apple stores.

Some expensive medical tests in Canada may be unnecessary: study

Canadians may be undergoing unnecessary expensive medical tests.

The details come from a recent study, with researchers suggesting an average Canadian could have upwards of 20 tests a year. Experts believe doctors are ordering more tests than is necessary, and the cutting back on medical tests could also lighten the financial load for Canadians just scraping by.