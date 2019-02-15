COMOX VALLEY, B.C. – The Comox Valley RCMP are looking for public help in locating 32-year-old Heather Anne Limer.

Limer was last seen on Jan. 24 in Courtenay.

She was headed to the Lower Mainland, however, did not reach her destination.

She is roughly five-foot-six inches tall with an average build. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you see Limer, or know where she may be, please call the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.