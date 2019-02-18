The Salish Raven is pictured at the Little River ferry terminal in Comox on October 7th, 2018. Photo by James Wood/98.9 The Goat/Vista Radio

LITTLE RIVER, B.C- The ferry service between Powell River and Comox has been cancelled today.

According to service notices from BC Ferries, the Salish Eagle is experiencing a problem with it’s right angle drive.

The following sailings are cancelled.

3:25 pm departing Little River

5:15 pm departing Powell River

7:10 pm departing Little River

8:45 pm departing Powell River

All morning sailings were cancelled as well.

The ferry service has said an alternate route of travel is available via Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay, Horseshoe Bay to Langdale and Earls Cove to Saltery Bay.

“We are working to resolve the issue and we will keep you informed as soon as more information becomes available,” read the notice from the service.

