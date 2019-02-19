Powell River Kings forward Ryan Brushett is the BCHL's leading goal-scorer and second leading point getter. Photo courtesy Powell River Kings Facebook page

POWELL RIVER, B.C. – Powell River Kings’ leading scorer Ryan Brushett has been named the BCHL Player of the Week for the week ending Feb. 17, the league announced Monday.

This is the second time this year that Brushett has earned this distinction.

This time around, Brushett tallied nine points in three games for Powell River last week, including a massive five-point performance Sunday against their division rivals the Victoria Grizzlies.

The 20-year-old product of Verdun, Quebec leads the BCHL in goals with 40, and sits second in the league in points with 82.

He is committed to the University of Nebraska-Omaha for the 2019/2020 season.

Brushett joined on this week’s list by Josh Coblenz, who was named an honourable mention. Coblenz had an eight-point week the three games that saw the Kings take five of a possible six points.

Brushett scored a first-period goal on Monday and added an assist in the second frame in the Kings’ 5-4 win over the West Kelowna Warriors. He was named the game’s third star.

On Saturday, the right-handed forward had another two-point night with a pair of assists in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Coquitlam Express.

Brushett capped off his week on Sunday with a hat trick and another two assists and was named first star as Powell River beat Victoria 8-3 to move to within four points of the Grizzlies for first place in the Island Division with three games remaining and a game in hand.