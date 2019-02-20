Justice committee to hear from Wilson-Raybould on SNC-Lavalin, no PMO witnesses expected

Opposition MPs are on the warpath against the Liberals over the SNC-Lavalin scandal.

While the Tory and NDP MPs will get one wish with Jody Wilson-Raybould set to testify on the matter, they’re reportedly enraged a witness will not come from the PMO. Andrew Scheer has demanded former adviser Gerald Butts should also testify before Ottawa’s justice committee.

Alberta taps CN and CP to transport more crude

Alberta’s government is attempting to temporarily solve its oil problem.

Premier Rachel Notley announced an agreement with CP and CN to lease rail cars and send more crude across the border. The lease agreement will cost nearly $4 billion, but is expected to return nearly $6 dollars in revenue over three years.

Pope hosting hundreds of Catholic officials for sex abuse summit

A new direction for the Catholic Church on clergy sex abuse starts tomorrow.

The Pope will host hundreds of Catholic officials for a summit focused on ending cover-ups related to sex abuse scandals involving priests across the globe. However, the pontiff has warned watchers around the world to deflate expectations.

Canadian doctors warn against purchasing low-price car seat online

Health officials are warning parents to avoid a portable car seat being sold online.

Speaking with CTV News, officials say the seat which runs for about $35 is too small and flimsy, which means it likely wouldn’t provide any protection for kids in a crash. The seat was being sold on Walmart’s online site, but has since been removed and the retailer says it’s investigating.

Students in BC barred from school amid measles outbreak

The measles outbreak in BC is starting to affect students.

Two French-speaking schools in Vancouver are forcing dozens of students to stay home because their parents don’t have proof of vaccination. The two schools have reportedly had eight confirmed cases of the disease. The spread in BC reportedly started after unvaccinated children contracted the disease during a trip to Vietnam.