COURTENAY, B.C- A shooting on Thursday morning in Courtenay was not random.

That’s according to the Comox Valley RCMP, who are investigating the incident which occurred at the Park Place apartment building sometime before 6:30 a.m.

According to multiple witnesses and reports, one man was taken to hospital, conscious, after being shot in the groin area.

Witnesses also said a loud bang had been heard early this morning, after which men had run to two vehicles while another man fell onto the ground. Residents of the area came to the man’s assistance while emergency services made their way to the scene.

“Investigators are being assisted by the Integrated Forensic Identification Section and do not believe that this was a random occurrence,” read a statement from Comox Valley RCMP spokesperson Constable Monika Terragni.

“Investigators are all working very hard right now to gather evidence – if anyone has information about this shooting, please call the Comox Valley RCMP right away.”

As more information becomes available, it will be reported.