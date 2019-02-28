PM rejects former Justice Minister testimony on SNC-Lavalin matter

Justin Trudeau is pushing back against testimony from Jody-Wilson Raybould.

The PM says he is “definitely not in agreement” with her claims of veiled threats and pressure to help SNC-Lavalin reach a deal out of court. Tory Leader Andrew Scheer is now demanding Trudeau resigns and is calling on the RCMP to investigate.

No deal reached in 2nd US-North Korea summit

Donald Trump doesn’t have another victory to tweet about after meeting with Kim Jong Un.

The US President and North Korean Leader did not reach a deal during a second summit held in Vietnam. Kim reportedly was unwilling to sign a denuclearize deal because of the current US sanctions on his country.

Freeland expresses ‘grave’ concern over India-Pakistan tension

The growing India Pakistan tension is garnering more attention from Canada.

Chrystia Freeland says Ottawa is “gravely concerned” by the hostile actions being taken by the two countries and is calling for a diplomatic solution. Air Canada recently forced a plane heading to Delhi from Toronto to turn around after Pakistani soldiers shot down two Indian warplanes.

Liberals set to unveil free pot pardon bill

Free pot pardons may be coming to Canada soon.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says the Liberals are preparing to unveil the bill soon to allow Canadians with pre-legalization pot convictions to be pardoned. But, the bill would only apply to Canadians with minor possession offenses that have completed a court-ordered sentence.

Underage data reportedly collected without parental consent by TikTok

A popular social media app is being accused of taking children’s data under parents’ noses.

A Chinese company, behind the video-sharing app TikTok, was fined by the US for collecting email addresses and other details from kids under 13 without parental consent. The app is reportedly used by hundreds of millions worldwide.