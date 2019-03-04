Trade optimism isn’t enough to keep North American markets afloat this morning. Both Bay and Wall Street are down at the start of the trade week. The TSX is down 41 points to 16,026 and across the border, despite starting the morning higher the Dow is now slipping 19 points to 26,006.

The drops come despite reports suggesting Donald Trump may sign off on a trade deal with China by the end of March.

The price of US crude is still gaining as it pushes to 56.74 a barrel.

Gold prices are dipping by nearly 12 dollars to 1,287 an ounce, which isn’t helping the Loonie as it falls to 75.05 cents US.