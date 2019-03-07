POWELL RIVER, B.C- A new affordable housing option is coming to Powell River this fall.

According to a news release from PREP Community Programs and Life Cycle Housing, 40 new homes with supports will be opening up in the fall at the intersection of Joyce Avenue and Harvie Avenue in Powell River.

The new housing will be run by PREP Community Programs and Life Cycle Housing Society, as a partnership with BC Housing, through the Province’s Rapid Response to Homelessness (RRH) program.

“These new homes are for people who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness in our community,” read the release.

“Residents will be low-income individuals over the age of 19 who need additional supports to maintain housing. Each studio unit will be approximately 210 square feet and will include a private bathroom. There will also be a limited number of wheelchair accessible units in the building. Staff will be on site 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

Programming and services being put together for the housing will focus on a “strength-based” approach, and there will also be a meal program.

“A Coordinated Access & Assessment Table (CAA Table), led by BC Housing, PREP and Life Cycle, in collaboration with a wide range of community housing partners, has been established in Powell River,” read the release.

“This CAA Table will coordinate the application and selection process for the first intake of residents, to ensure an appropriate mix for the building.”

The application can be found below.

Community Letter – SH App Info – Kim Wall